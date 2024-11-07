21 C
Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty joins as permanent principal of Charing SMD College

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 6: Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty joined Swahid Maniram Dewan College, Charing, as the new permanent principal on Monday after a gap of 12 years. Dr Borkakoty, previously an associate professor at Gargaon College, took over from the principal (in-charge) Dr RK Jha and later held a session with the Governing Body members, teaching, and non-teaching staff. He sought cooperation from all associated with the college, which is named after Charing’s great son, freedom fighter Maniram Dewan, who was hanged by the British in 1858.

Promode Duwora, president of the Governing Body; former principal of Amguri College, Asfia Begum; working president of Assam State Journalist Union, MK Borthakur; president of Sivasagar Jila Kabi Chakra, Mukul Nath; and representatives from the Senior Citizens’ Forum, Charing Press Club, Charing AASU, Radhakanta Phukan High School, Hafaluting Raas Mahotsav, Sadhani Puthi Bharal, Arun Krishna Puthi Bharal, Hatighuli Kristi Bikas Kendra, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, and a host of other organisations felicitated the new principal.

Many rural colleges have been affected by rapid development in road communication, as rural guardians increasingly enroll their wards in urban institutions. In conversation with the new principal, it was learned that Charing College, with its extensive land asset of over 62 bighas and beautiful natural surroundings, holds immense potential for introducing rural-based subjects such as Rural Development, Bachelor’s Degrees in Social Work, Agronomy, Tea Technology, Greenhouse Farming, Mushroom Farming, Women’s Empowerment, PRI Studies, Cooperative Management, Physical Education, Dairy Development, Rural Marketing, Disaster Management, Sports Management, and more, in collaboration with the Agriculture University and Central Government Agencies.

