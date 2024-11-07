Dr Divya Singh Borthakur honoured for Everest Base Camp achievement

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 6: Dr Divya Singh Borthakur, medical superintendent of Central Hospital NEC CIL Margherita, who successfully completed an expedition to reach the 17,000-foot-high Everest Base Camp in Nepal, was felicitated on Wednesday at Central Hospital Margherita by various organisations in Margherita.

Dr Divya Singh Borthakur of Margherita was accompanied by Sangjucta Sharma Borkotaky and Dr Rima Borthakur Goswami. They began their expedition on 26th September and successfully reached the Everest Base Camp in Nepal on October 5.

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad central committee president Aboni Chaliha moderated the program, where Santosh Chetry, an executive member of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) central executive committee, delivered the welcome speech for the felicitation ceremony.

Various organisations of Margherita, including the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union Margherita Regional Committee, Gorkha Mahila Parishad Margherita Regional Committee, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad central executive committee, All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation Tinsukia District Committee, Margherita Marwari Samaj, and Marwari Yuva Manch Margherita regional committee, felicitated Dr Divya Singh Borthakur with traditional Assamese phulam gamosa, a flower bouquet, Bengali traditional uttariyo, Gorkha khada, and other tokens of appreciation.

Santosh Chetry, former two-time president of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) Tinsukia district and current executive member of the AAGSU central executive committee, expressed that it is a proud moment for all citizens of Margherita, as Dr Divya Singh Borthakur, medical superintendent of Central Hospital, has become the first woman from Margherita to reach the 17,000-foot-high Everest Base Camp in Nepal. He added that the residents of Margherita are extremely proud of her achievement.

Sapna Bhujel, president, and Radha Chetry, general secretary of the Gorkha Mahila Parishad Margherita Regional Committee, said that Dr Divya Singh Borthakur is a role model for every woman in Margherita. They noted that women can now compete with men in every sector, citing the example of Bachendri Pal, who became the first Indian woman to climb the summit of the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, in 1984. Now, Dr Divya Singh Borthakur has become the first woman from Margherita to reach the 17,000-foot-high Everest Base Camp in Nepal, an achievement that fills everyone in Margherita with pride and joy.