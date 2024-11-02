Margherita woman conquers Everest Base Camp

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 1: Dr Divya Singh Borthakur, medical superintendent of Central Hospital, NEC CIL, Margherita, became the first Assamese woman from Margherita to reach Everest Base Camp, a journey which took place from September 26 to October 5.

Dr Divya Singh Borthakur was accompanied by Sangjucta Sharma Borkotaky and Dr Rima Borthakur Goswami, successfully completing an extraordinary trek to Everest Base Camp, which stands at an impressive elevation of 5,364 meters. In partnership with VOJAS Adventures, they embarked on this 9-day journey, starting from Paiya, Nepal, and triumphantly reached their destination on October 5, 2024.

While briefing media persons in Margherita on Thursday, Dr Divya Singh Borthakur said that she learned mountaineering and trekking from YouTube channels and also practices yoga, gymnastics, and aerobics, which enabled her to reach Everest Base Camp at 5,364 meters.

Dr Divya Singh Borthakur stated that she is the first woman from Margherita to reach Everest Base Camp and appealed to the youth of Margherita to consider mountaineering and trekking as a career.