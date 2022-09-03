27 C
Dr Moidul Islam Bora Literary Award for Diganta Biswa Sarma

HT CorrespondentSIVASAGAR, Sept 2: Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Memorial Literary Award 2022 will be presented to the noted writer, translator, and Academy Award winner Diganta Biswa Sarma.This was declared by the Arunudoi Sahitya Sabha and Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Smriti Rakhya Samity on Thursday.

Dr. Moidul Islam Bora, former vice chancellor of Dhaka University and president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, strongly opposed Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s effort to include Assam in Pakistan.

Diganta Biswa Sarma is known widely for his lectures on spiritualism and Indian philosophy in different educational institutions of the State. He was recently invited by the NAAC to deliver a speech on educational development in New Delhi. Born to writer Trailukyanath Sarma and Mrinalini Devi, the vice president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Diganta Biswa is a postgraduate with a law degree who joined a government job as a DTO but later resigned to devote himself to studies on Indian philosophy after being inspired by Vivekananda and Swami Aurobindo. Sarma received the Academy Award for translation of Sri Aurobindo’s ‘Foundation of Indian Culture’.

The award will be presented in a function to be held in Sivasagar Girls’ College on September 22, the 123rd birth anniversary of Dr Moidul Islam Bora.

