Dr Pratibha Sharma appointed as project director of Sattriya Kendra Guwahati

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 19: Dr Pratibha Sharma, a renowned Sattriya dancer from Tezpur, has been appointed as the project director of Sattriya Kendra Guwahati, established under the Sangeet Natak Akademi. The Kendra aims to promote, propagate, and preserve the Sattriya tradition of Assam, supporting various activities related to Sattriya dance, music, Ankiya Bhaona (Theatre), and more.

Dr Sharma, recognised in national and international dance circles, has received several accolades, including the National Nrityamani Award and Nritya-Jyoti title. She began learning Sattriya at an early age under Guru Tileswar Tamuli Borbayan and later trained under the guidance of the eminent dancing maestro Padmashree Nrityacharyya Jatin Goswami, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In addition to Sattriya, she has also received training in Kathak Dance under Guru Shanti Shankar Das Gupta since 1991 in Tezpur.

Dr Sharma, a graded artist of Guwahati Doordarshan and an empanelled artist of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, was awarded the senior fellowship for the year 2019-20 by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. As an outstanding performer of Sattriya dance, she has showcased her talent on various prestigious national and international platforms.

