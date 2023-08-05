DRSC team led by MLA Govinda Ch Basumatary visits Morigaon

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, Aug 4: A team of 13 members from the Development and Welfare Review Committee (DRSC) led by MLA Govinda Ch Basumatary, along with Rajiv Bhattacharya, Prithvi Raj Rava, Bhuban Gam, Nurul Huda, and Md Aminul Islam, Khaliluddin Mazumder, and Zakir Hussain Laskar, Mazibur Rahman, and Lawrence Islary, Sibamoni Bora, Durga Das, and Rekibuddin Ahmed, conducted a field visit as part of a spot study tour in Morigaon district.

During the visit, the team inspected proposed sites at various locations including ITDP, PWD(B), FCS & CA, Forest (BSQ), PWD (B) (MMC), APDCL (Jagiroad), Forest (SM Amligjat), Social Welfare (Model AWC, Dandua), and Social Welfare (One-stop center, Morigaon). The purpose of the visit was to take stock of the current situation and gather information about the development projects and welfare initiatives in the district.