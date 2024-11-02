30 C
Drug dealer Dipankar Maan nabbed in police operation

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 1: On Thursday, Margherita police apprehended a youth with drugs from his house located at Number 1 Makum Pathar under Margherita Police Station in Tinsukia district.

The apprehended drug dealer has been identified as Dipankar Maan, who has been running the illegal drug trade from his home for many years.

A total of 36.88 grams of banned drugs were seized from Dipankar Maan’s possession, concealed on the bonnet of his Tata Nexon vehicle bearing registration number AS 23T 5218.

Dipankar Maan was caught with drugs in a secret operation carried out by Margherita police.

The operation was led by Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathod (IPS), Margherita co-district police officer, and Protap Gogoi, officer-in-charge of Margherita Police Station.

As of filing this report, drug dealer Dipankar Maan has been brought to Margherita Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing. 

