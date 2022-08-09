DTO asks school authorities to follow SC guideline

NAGAON, Aug 8: District Transport Officer, Nagaon – (DTO) Sunit Bora urged all the heads of educational institutions including those run by the government of the district to follow the strict instructions of Supreme Court especially in school buses and other vehicles being used in carrying students to the institutions.

The concerned department initiated a slew of strict measures in the district to make the schools authorities bound to follow the instructions of Supreme Court, especially installation of CCTV cameras, nets on windows and other compulsory precautionary measures as well as facilities in their respective school buses or vehicles.

Besides, the department concerned also seized several school vehicles for flouting the instructions and guidelines of the court and also imposed penalties in this regard.

While talking to this correspondent here the DTO said that even some leading educational institutions of the town were violating the guidelines and instructions of the court for which the department concerned had to initiate strict action against those violators.

“We have engaged special enforcement teams in operation on roads against the school buses or other vehicles that are being used for carrying students to school and the operation against those vehicles will continue for as long as our prime concern is with the safety of the students,” DTO Bora added further.