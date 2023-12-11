EACCI inaugurates new office, aims to foster economic growth in Eastern Assam

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 10: The Eastern Assam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EACCI), founded in 1934 and recognised as the oldest chamber in the region, celebrated the inauguration of its new office in Dibrugarh on Sunday. The event was attended by EACCI president Ashok Dhanuka, general secretary Subir Kejriwal, and other office bearers, along with the presence of Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) chairman Saikat Patra and Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA) chairman Ashim Hazarika.

In a commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the area, the Chamber outlined several initiatives. These initiatives include actively advocating for the interests of the state’s business community, creating a favourable environment for businesses to thrive, and contributing to the overall economic progress of the region.

Additionally, the Chamber emphasised the significance of collaboration by pledging to strengthen ties with various government bodies. This collaborative effort seeks to establish effective channels of communication and cooperation, ensuring that the concerns of the business community are promptly addressed.

Infrastructure development took center stage, with the Chamber advocating for the creation of modern facilities, improved transportation networks, and enhanced utilities in the region. These efforts aim to facilitate ease of doing business and attract investments to stimulate economic growth.

The Chamber also committed to raising awareness about government economic schemes, enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to leverage available opportunities for growth. Furthermore, the Chamber will keep the business community informed about evolving business dynamics, including technological advancements, market trends, and regulatory changes. This information is intended to empower local businesses to adapt and thrive in the competitive marketplace.

The inauguration of the new EACCI office marks a significant step in the Chamber’s dedication to advancing economic growth and supporting the business community in Eastern Assam.