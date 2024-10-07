24.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 7, 2024
Education is passport to future: EM Hasda

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: “Education is the passport to the future; therefore, never compromise on your studies. Strive to become a sensible and responsible citizen,” emphasised BTC executive member Willson Hasda during a program at Bodoland University on Sunday.

EM Hasda reaffirmed the Pramod Boro-led BTC’s commitment to empowering youth through education. He highlighted various innovative initiatives aimed at providing deserving students with resources and guidance to help them confidently pursue their dreams.

In his address, Dr BL Ahuja, vice chancellor of Bodoland University, underscored the importance of multilingualism. He encouraged students to engage with peers from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, promoting a spirit of assimilation and understanding.

The programme was attended by the registrar of Bodoland University, Dr S Basumatary, circle officer Rituparna Das, and CHD of Information and Public Relations, Zahid Ahmed Tapadar.

