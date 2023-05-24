Enhancement training concludes in Kokrajhar



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 23: A two-day workshop on enhancement of training and operational ecosystem in the industrial training institutes (ITI) of Bodoland Territorial Region was concluded on Tuesday which was being held at ITI complex, Dhawliguri in Kokrajhar.

The event was organised by the Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED), department of Bodoland Territorial Region government which witnessed the presence of the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro; executive members – Wilson Hasda, and Dr Nilut Swargiary.

CEM Boro, while addressing the closing ceremony of the workshop, said that the BTR government has been emphasising on bringing about faster and more sustainable socio-economic development in the BTR. In order to accomplish the development goals, the present BTC government has strategise to work in mission and target mode, thereby launching an ambitious ‘100 Days 150 Targets’ programme on May 4, 2023 where the BTR Development Fellowship will be working closely with the line departments in achieving the targets.

He said that the SEED has achieved one of the six targets of the department within 20 days since the launch of the 100 Days programme. Evening classes in the 3rd shift, where 164 trainees will be trained in 5 different trades, have commenced at ITI Kokrajhar.

The department will also be providing skill training to 10,120 trainees in different job roles, which is also one of the department’s six targets under the 100 Days targets. The SEED has taken several skilling initiatives and plans to roll out more this year. Apart from skilling, they also encourage students to take up entrepreneurship. As a first step to making them self-employed, the department will be giving the toolkit to 1163 trainees for the trades of electrician and self-employed tailor.

He has lauded the ITI students for their performance at the campus placement drive, where 142 students from Kokrajhar and Chirang got placed at Anvil Cables India Private Limited and ITC Limited.

“SEED is also planning to conduct another campus placement drive at ITI Bhergaon for the job aspirants of Baksa and Udalguri district. BTR has seen immense growth over the last 2 years with construction of 4 new government ITIs and now comprising a total of 8 ITIs under the leadership of the present government and an increment of seats from 840 to 1484,” he said.

CEM Boro appealed to the youths of BTR to enroll in ITI as it is one of the prominent skill-based technical institutions for better job prospects and stay ahead of their peers.

