18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Espresso and Latte now brewing in Karbi Anglong

Robusta coffee by RCRS to be auctioned in the hill district

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 17: People at the 51st Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Taralangso, got to sniff a cup of Robusta coffee developed by Regional Coffee Research Station (RCRS), Diphu.

 The RCRS has put a stall at Taralangso in the ongoing KYF from February 15 to 19, being organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS). It was part of the initiated effort by RCRS to promote Karbi Anglong coffee.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang on February 16, on the inaugural day of the festival has inaugurated the stall.

Inaugurating the coffee stall the CEM tasted the coffee developed by RCRS. CEM expressed hope that coffee will be promoted, people will take up coffee plantation to contribute to the economy of the district.

Deputy director, RCRS, Atiqur Rahaman Bora said, “CEM Tuliram Ronghang has inaugurated two specialty coffee brands of Karbi Anglong. Earlier the coffee products in Karbi Anglong were auctioned in South India, but now the coffee produced here and the whole Northeast will be auctioned here. We are trying to make the coffee produced in Karbi Anglong as high value coffee. The coffee we prepare here has been sent for testing and two coffees have come in specialty brands with cup scoring 70+.

Finally, we could bring the Karbi Anglong produced coffee to the people. People coming to the festival can step into the stall and taste their own coffee. He appealed to the people of Karbi Anglong to come forward to take up coffee plantation and to solve the unemployment problem.”

Bora thanked Member of Autonomous Council, Johny Timung for the support extended in putting up the stall.

MAC Johny Timung said little was known about the existence of RCRS in Diphu as people were not aware of coffee plantations.

The Hills Times
