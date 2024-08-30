32 C
Evicted Families from Silsako Beel Demand Compensation

Families displaced from Silsako Beel in Guwahati demand compensation for their eviction, urging authorities for adequate relief and rehabilitation measures.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 30, Friday: Evicted families from Silsako Beel in Guwahati are demanding compensation for their displacement. The residents, who were recently removed from the area as part of an ongoing drive to clear encroachments around water bodies, have called on authorities to provide adequate relief and rehabilitation measures.

The families, many of whom have lived in the area for years, expressed concerns about their future and urged the government to consider their situation with empathy. The demands for compensation have intensified, with several local groups and activists supporting their cause, highlighting the need for a fair and just approach to rehabilitation.

