HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 15: An executive meeting of the Assam Science Committee Demow Branch was held in Demow Higher Secondary School recently.

- Advertisement -

Arup Kumar Dutta, President of Assam Science Committee Demow Branch presided over the executive meeting. Dr Sajan Ali Hazarika, a retired professor of the Physics department at Jorhat Engineering College and is lifetime member of the Assam Science Committee Jorhat Branch, Dr Padmeswar Gogoi, a retired professor at D R College Golaghat, Rina Pujari, retired teacher as well as founder convenor of Science Committee Bihpuria Branch Mahila Science Cell along other dignitaries were present.