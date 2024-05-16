HT Correspondent
DEMOW, May 15: An executive meeting of the Assam Science Committee Demow Branch was held in Demow Higher Secondary School recently.
Arup Kumar Dutta, President of Assam Science Committee Demow Branch presided over the executive meeting. Dr Sajan Ali Hazarika, a retired professor of the Physics department at Jorhat Engineering College and is lifetime member of the Assam Science Committee Jorhat Branch, Dr Padmeswar Gogoi, a retired professor at D R College Golaghat, Rina Pujari, retired teacher as well as founder convenor of Science Committee Bihpuria Branch Mahila Science Cell along other dignitaries were present.