‘Expedite Mission Basundhara 2.0 Patta Distribution’

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 are able to receive their respective patta certificates on the very day of ceremonial patta distribution in their respective legislative assembly constituencies, said an official statement.

Sarma said this while chairing a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur that was attended by several ministers of state’s cabinet, senior-most officials of various departments and the district commissioners (DCs) of all the districts, including those of the 6th schedule areas who joined through the videoconferencing mode.

As per the statement, the two main agendas of the meeting were the preparations for the upcoming ceremonial distribution of patta certificates between 23rd and 29th of February 2024 to eligible beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and the launch of VikasYatra across the state between1st to 10th of March 2024.

“These apart, there were also discussions on the updates regarding implementation of chief minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyaan and Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan,” the statement added.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit several district across the state for the above two programmes. For VikasYatra, the Government of Assam has lined up projects worth a total of Rs 25,311 crores that would either be inaugurated or foundation stone laid.

Addressing those present, the chief minister exuded confidence above two scheduled programmes would provide opportunity to engage the members of the general public in the development process of the state.

He also stressed upon the need to see that members of the general public are made to feel as being part of the growth story of the state.

“The projects lined up for VikasYatra had the potential to radically transform the state’s public infrastructure landscape,” the statement quoted Sarma as saying.

He further added that the DCs should make sure the VikasYatras in their respective districts are observed according to the guidelines that have been issued by the government.

The chief minister assured the DCs of financial help from the state government in order to meet the expenses for the VikasYatras.

Sarma also took stock of chief minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyaan and Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan and enquired about steps for their implementation at the ground level.

Ministers of the Assam Cabinet Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Chandramohan Patowary, Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Keshab Mahanta, Jogen Mohan, UG Brahma, Sanjoy Kishan and Nandita Gorlosa, along with chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur were also present in the meeting.