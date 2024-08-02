Extension of periodicity for special trains to ease passenger rush

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to continue the services of two pairs of weekly special trains, No 03027/03028 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) for four trips and No 03105/03106 (Sealdah – Jagiroad – Sealdah) for five trips each in both directions from the first week of August 2024. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, and stoppages.

- Advertisement -

Train No 03027 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) weekly special will depart from Howrah at 23:55 hours every Wednesday from August 7 to August 28, 2024, reaching New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours the next day. In the return direction, Train No 03028 (New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) weekly special will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:45 hours every Thursday from August 8 to August 29, 2024, reaching Howrah at 00:10 hours the next day. During its journey, the special train will run via Kishanganj, Malda Town, Azimganj, Katwa, Bandel, and other stations.

Train No 03105 (Sealdah – Jagiroad) weekly special will depart from Sealdah at 9:00 hours every Friday from August 2 to August 30, 2024, reaching Jagiroad at 06:30 hours the next day. In the return direction, Train No 03106 (Jagiroad – Sealdah) weekly special will depart from Jagiroad at 13:00 hours every Saturday from August 3 to August 31, 2024, reaching Sealdah at 13:00 hours the next day. The special train will run via Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Bandel, and Naihati during its journey. Waitlisted passengers of other trains running on these routes can avail of these services for a comfortable journey.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.