27 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

Extension of periodicity for special trains to ease passenger rush

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to continue the services of two pairs of weekly special trains, No 03027/03028 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) for four trips and No 03105/03106 (Sealdah – Jagiroad – Sealdah) for five trips each in both directions from the first week of August 2024. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, and stoppages.

- Advertisement -

Train No 03027 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) weekly special will depart from Howrah at 23:55 hours every Wednesday from August 7 to August 28, 2024, reaching New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours the next day. In the return direction, Train No 03028 (New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) weekly special will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:45 hours every Thursday from August 8 to August 29, 2024, reaching Howrah at 00:10 hours the next day. During its journey, the special train will run via Kishanganj, Malda Town, Azimganj, Katwa, Bandel, and other stations.

Train No 03105 (Sealdah – Jagiroad) weekly special will depart from Sealdah at 9:00 hours every Friday from August 2 to August 30, 2024, reaching Jagiroad at 06:30 hours the next day. In the return direction, Train No 03106 (Jagiroad – Sealdah) weekly special will depart from Jagiroad at 13:00 hours every Saturday from August 3 to August 31, 2024, reaching Sealdah at 13:00 hours the next day. The special train will run via Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Bandel, and Naihati during its journey. Waitlisted passengers of other trains running on these routes can avail of these services for a comfortable journey.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Commemorative volume on Gadadhar Chutia launched 

The Hills Times -
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories