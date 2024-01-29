18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 29, 2024
type here...

Farewell ceremony held for retired teacher

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 28: Narad Upadhyaya, a retired science teacher of Dakhin Nagsankar HS, was accorded a public farewell bid in a meeting held at the conference hall of the school with Chandan Upadhyaya, president of the SMDC in the chair on Saturday. The outgoing teacher was felicitated with a citation, gamosa, xorai, japi, memento, and a packet of books by the staff, retired teachers, and representatives of various organisations in the greater Samar Dalani area, along with the ex-students.

- Advertisement -

Chandra Kanat Sarma, Ballav Chapagain, Punya Nirola, Ashok Kr Dahal, Dadhi Sarma, Homnath Dhakal, Ajit Baskota, among others, spoke on the contribution of the outgoing teacher. The retired teacher Narad Upadhyaya fondly recalled the memories of the bygone days. All the proceedings of the meeting were carried out by Anjan Baskota, assistant teacher, while Rini Gogoi offered a vote of thanks.

Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi’s ‘body double’ used during Nyay Yatra...

The Hills Times - 0
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February