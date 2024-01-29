Farewell ceremony held for retired teacher

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 28: Narad Upadhyaya, a retired science teacher of Dakhin Nagsankar HS, was accorded a public farewell bid in a meeting held at the conference hall of the school with Chandan Upadhyaya, president of the SMDC in the chair on Saturday. The outgoing teacher was felicitated with a citation, gamosa, xorai, japi, memento, and a packet of books by the staff, retired teachers, and representatives of various organisations in the greater Samar Dalani area, along with the ex-students.

Chandra Kanat Sarma, Ballav Chapagain, Punya Nirola, Ashok Kr Dahal, Dadhi Sarma, Homnath Dhakal, Ajit Baskota, among others, spoke on the contribution of the outgoing teacher. The retired teacher Narad Upadhyaya fondly recalled the memories of the bygone days. All the proceedings of the meeting were carried out by Anjan Baskota, assistant teacher, while Rini Gogoi offered a vote of thanks.