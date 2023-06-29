Farewell meeting held for retired teacher

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Biswanath Chariali, June 28: Dakhin Nagsankar HS witnessed a heartfelt farewell bid for Gupta Sarma, a retired science teacher, in a public meeting held at the conference hall of the school on Wednesday. Chandan Upadhyaya, the president of the SMDC, presided over the event, which was attended by teachers, parents, guardians, former students, and members of the SMDC. The meeting aimed to felicitate Gupta Sarma for his dedicated service to the school.

Headmaster Ballav Chapagain elucidated the purpose of the gathering, highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of Gupta Sarma. The esteemed teacher was presented with a citation, xorai, japi, cheleng sador, gamosa, a memento, and a packet of books by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.

The farewell ceremony garnered support from over twenty socio-cultural organisations from the greater Samar Dalani area, who also felicitated the retiring teacher. Chandra Kanta Sarma, Bhabani Sarma, Lila Kanta Sarma, Punyada Devi, Sonit Bormudoi, Jaisree Saikia, Ghanashyam Sarma, and several others addressed the gathering, reminiscing about their experiences with Gupta Sarma and expressing gratitude for his valuable contributions.

During the meeting, Gupta Sarma shared nostalgic memories from his tenure, evoking emotions among the attendees. Anjan Baskota, an assistant teacher at the school, efficiently conducted the proceedings of the event, ensuring its smooth execution.