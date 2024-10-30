Farewell to Anima Phukan

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Oct 29: Anima Phukan, the retired in-charge principal of Athabari Higher Secondary School, was honoured in a farewell ceremony on Monday. Phukan retired on September 30, 2024, after serving the institution with dedication. The event was organised on the school premises, presided over by Biswajit Barua, president of the School Managing Committee, and anchored by Mukanda Phukan, a subject teacher at the school.

During the ceremony, Anima Phukan was presented with traditional gifts, including a phulam gamosa, xorai, cheleng chador, books, and various tokens of appreciation from Athabari Higher Secondary School. Former students and guardians also extended their felicitations.

The farewell program was attended by the block elementary education officer (BEEO) of Demow, retired teachers, dignitaries, current teachers, students, and guardians, marking a heartfelt farewell to a respected educator.