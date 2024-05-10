Farmers’ Field School, seed bank inaugurated in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 9: The North East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a local development organisation has established a Farmers Field School and Indigenous Seed Bank in Jorhat to promote sustainable agriculture and community empowerment.

Renowned environmentalist Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the ‘Forest Man of India,’ graced the inauguration ceremony on Thursday. The event, which was held at Chomoni Chapori in Jhanjimukh, brought together local farmers, community leaders and stakeholders to celebrate the launch of these initiatives aimed at advancing agro-ecology and promoting community resilience.

The Farmers Field School, which is established in collaboration with the local communities of the area, will serve as a resource hub for farmers to learn about innovative farming practices, climate-resilient techniques and sustainable agriculture. Through hands-on training sessions and workshops, farmers will gain valuable insights into natural farming, seed conservation and ecosystem-friendly approaches.

During the inauguration, Jadav Payeng emphasised on the importance of sustainable agriculture in preserving ecosystems and mitigating climate change effects. Complementing the Farmers Field School, NEADS also initiated an Indigenous Seed Bank in collaboration with Annapurna Seed Library to preserve and promote the traditional seeds adapted to the local environment. The seed bank will play a crucial role in conserving agricultural biodiversity, empowering farmers to reclaim control over their seed supply and reducing dependence on external sources.

Sanjay Borthakur, head of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) highlighted the collaborative efforts of KVK to promote agro-ecology and community empowerment in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirtha Prasad Saikia, director of NEADS emphasised the importance of agro-ecology in ensuring food security and environmental sustainability, particularly in the face of climate change and other environmental challenges.

The event was also attended by the sub-divisional agriculture officer, agriculture development officer and agriculture inspector.