Fatalities Due To Road Mishaps Decreased In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 8:  Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that for the past year, the state has seen a decrease in the number of fatalities from traffic accidents.

He lauded the state administration for the several steps it had taken to reduce mortality.

Additionally, the chief minister presented a comparative table that showed the decline in the number of traffic accidents.

There was a minimum 30.69 per cent drop in traffic accidents from December 2022 to December 2023. According to CM Sarma, the decline was 24.6 per cent between January 2023 and January 2024.

He presented a comparison of the state’s road accident rate from January to April of 2023 and 2024, showing a 21.82 per cent decrease.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “Due to our relentless efforts to enforce road safety measures, fatalities due to road accidents have come down drastically and consistently in the recent past.”

“There has been an overall decline of 22% in road accident fatalities from Jan-Apr ‘23 to Jan-Apr ‘24,” he added.

