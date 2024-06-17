Father’s Day celebrated in Bokajan

HT Correspondent
BOKAJAN, June 16: Father’s Day was celebrated at the Lakhijan Baptist Church with a special service dedicated to fathers.
President of Lakhijan Baptist Church, Nimarli Asong, Birtina Derapi led the celebratiosn by reading the Bible.
The women members of the church presented gifts to the fathers. A song dedicated to fathers was presented on the occasion. Then, Bible reading was taken up by Christina Katharpi from Corinth 16:13. After the Bible reading Rev. Aaron Teron, Pastor of Lakhijan Baptist Church gave the Bible message.
Similarly, Saphapani Area Baptist Fellowship also observed the day.