Feasts, festivities mark New Year celebration in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 31: On New Year’s eve, the Diphu market is crowded with people buying vegetables, meat, fish, chicken and cakes to celebrate the midnight herald of the New Year. As the year 2022 ends at midnight 12:00 o’clock and a New Year 2023 dawns people from different walks of life are preparing to bid farewell to the year 2022 and welcome the New Year 2023.

As it is a celebration time and people are attempting to buy the things needed for the midnight celebration. There is a rush in vegetable stalls as people buy vegetables. Different varieties of fish have entered the market. Big-size ‘Bahu’ fish is selling at Rs. 800 per kg, while ‘Shital’ fish is selling at Rs. 1,000 per kg. Being New Year’s eve day, people are not bothered about the prices and are buying it. Country chicken is selling at Rs. 500 per kg.

One of the regular fish vendors Krishna Singnar said, “We are bringing fish from Bokaghat. We are giving ‘Roh’ fish per kg at Rs. 300 and depending on the size we are selling ‘Bahu’ fish per kg at Rs. 400, Rs. 500 and Rs. 600.”

Bamboo tubes are also on sale in the market. The bamboo tubes are used for steaming pork, chicken, fish and rice. Though, living in towns, the tribe people still prefer the taste of traditional menus. One such menu is steaming pork, chicken, fish and rice in bamboo tubes. One bamboo tube is selling at Rs. 10. ‘Kou path’ (loruh, Karbi) are being sold for capping the mouth of the bamboo tube.

A person selling the bamboo tubes said he had brought the bamboo tubes from a far-off jungle as it is not available nearby. He has sold more than 500 bamboo tubes.

In many homes, cakes have become the centre of celebrations. There is a rush of people buying New Year cakes of different flavours and delicacies with prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,200 depending on the sizes. One of the popular bakeries selling Christmas and New Year cakes every year is Lb’s Bakery & Confectionary, co-owned by Rohila Engtipi and Longbamon Engti. The bakery’s name itself has now become popular in every home. On New Year’s Eve there is a rush of people to get cakes from Lb’s Bakery & Confectionary.

A co-owner Rohila Engtipi said, “Our target to make the New Year cake is 1,000. This is our target every year. We have cakes of different flavours and among them are Black Forest, Vanilla, Vanilla Butterscotch, White Chocolate, Chocolate, Strawberry, Red Velvet, Orange Velvet, Blue Berry etc.” The price of half kg cake is Rs. 500 and one kg is between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 12,000.”

She also claimed that almost 400 cakes have been sold since morning from two selling points. One adjacent to Trends Shopping Mall and another at Rongnihang tri-junction, Church Road.

The co-owner Engti also informed that the previous location of their shop will be taken over by a flyover construction and the first established has to be relocated at Rongnihang tri-junction, Church Road.

Another bakery that is selling cakes is the ‘Hot Cross Buns’ at Rongnihang. The sales girls at the counter informed that almost 170 cakes have been sold.

There are more orders of cake which is available till 9 pm. Different flavours of cakes are there, the sales girls informed.

Baking Delight is another bakery that is selling New Year cakes. The cakes of Baking Delight are also preferred by many people. The owner of the bakery, Sherly Teronpi said more than 150 cakes were sold. There was a rush of people at the selling point. They could not meet the demand. The price ranges from Rs. 400 to Rs. 800 and Rs. 1,000 depending on the size of the cake.

The churches around Diphu and Karbi Anglong are organising New Year’s eve service. One such church is Rongchingdon Baptist Church, Rongchingri here. Finance secretary, Women’s Department Lolita Hanse will deliver the New Year’s eve message. Pastor, Harun Rongpi will chair the service.