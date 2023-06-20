Dense Fog Disrupts Ferry Services between Jorhat and Majuli on Brahmaputra River

Jorhat, June 20: Ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli were temporarily disrupted on Tuesday morning due to dense fog, a day after the incident of a missing ferry boat in the Brahmaputra River was reported. The Inland Water Transport department suspended the services to ensure passenger safety amidst challenging visibility conditions.

The decision to suspend the ferry services was made by the Inland Water Transport department in response to the dense fog, aiming to prevent any potential untoward incidents. Although the water level in the Brahmaputra River has receded, the heavy fog has hindered the ferries from operating and safely transporting passengers to the other side. The services will resume once the fog conditions improve and visibility is restored to a safe level.

It is noteworthy that on June 19, the MV Lohit ferry boat, bound for Majuli, went missing in the heart of the Brahmaputra River, causing alarm among residents of both districts. The ferry, reportedly carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes, had departed from Nimati Ghat at 1:30 pm. However, it was suspected to have disappeared amidst the dense fog, further highlighting the challenging conditions faced by ferry operations during this period.

Authorities and concerned agencies are diligently working to locate the missing ferry boat and ensure the safety of all individuals onboard. Search and rescue efforts are underway, involving coordination among various agencies and utilizing available resources to locate and provide assistance to the missing boat and its passengers.

The disruption of ferry services due to dense fog serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather conditions and the potential challenges faced by water transport in the region. Safety measures and precautions, such as suspending services during adverse weather conditions, are essential to protect the well-being of passengers and avoid any unfortunate incidents.

As efforts continue to locate the missing ferry boat, it is crucial for passengers and authorities to remain vigilant and prioritize safety while using water transport. Regular updates from authorities, adherence to safety guidelines, and cooperation from the public will contribute to the efficient and safe operation of ferry services on the Brahmaputra River.