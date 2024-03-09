First American Shelf Inaugurated at Community Library in Assam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 9: The U.S. Consulate General Kolkata and American Center in Kolkata inaugurated the first American Shelf at the Community Library of Assam Seva Samiti, Gopinath Nagar in Guwahati, Assam today, March 9, 2024.

The U.S. government, through the U.S. Consulate and American Center Library in Kolkata gave more than 80 books to the Community Library to set up a permanent resource for the people of Assam, building additional, tangible ties between communities in India’s Northeast states and the United States. The American Shelf books are a mixture of fiction and non-fiction and cover a range of topics, including classic and contemporary literature, reference materials, English language resources, and children’s books.

“Today, as we inaugurate this American Shelf, we celebrate both a collection of books and a bridge of knowledge connecting cultures,” Consul General Melinda Pavek said during the inauguration. “May these pages spark curiosity, foster understanding, and strengthen the ties that bind our nations. In the words of Benjamin Franklin, ‘An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.’ Let these books be a testament to the enduring friendship between our peoples, enriched by the wisdom found within these shelves.”

Fr. Jose Palely, Vice Chancellor, Assam Don Bosco University, Dr. Sanjay Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, and and Prof. Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor, Girijananda Chowdhury University, and other dignitaries attended the event and praised the goal of deepening U.S.-India ties. After the opening ceremony, Consul General Pavek engaged with college and university students, strengthening the people-to-people ties between the local community and the United States.

The American Shelf initiative aims to expand regional knowledge and understanding of U.S. culture and education. This American Shelf will be hosted and managed by the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Guwahati. The American Center in Kolkata will regularly update this shelf with new materials to establish long-term links and boost access to high-quality resources in the state.

Another American Shelf was inaugurated in December 2023 at the St. Xavier’s College Jaluki, Nagaland by U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti. This is the second shelf in Northeast India.