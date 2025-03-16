Fish monger attacks KSA member

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 15: In a shocking incident a fish monger Nazirul Haque attacked a member of Karbi Student Association (KSA) Sukursing Enghee with a cleaver used for cutting fish in Diphu fish market on Friday evening (Friday 14).

The incident that took place at around 7:45 pm last evening created sensation in the town. The KSA member Sukursing Enghee sustained injuries on his face. Witnesses said there was altercation on something between Enghee and Haque and in a fit of rage the fish monger Haque attacked Enghee with the cleaver. Enghee was immediately rushed Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

The incident drew wide condemnation, including from KSA – Inglongpho, Karbi Employees Association and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has requested the SP of Karbi Anglong to act immediately book the culprit in taking action against him, and accordingly police swung into action.

Meanwhile, the culprit was arrested from Horilal, in Diphu.

Following the incident Diphu market and its adjoining areas saw total shutdown of shops and business establishment.

This morning the CEM Ronghang visited DMC&H to assess Enghee’s condition. Condemning the attack, the CEM said it is a “barbaric and senseless attack.”

Meanwhile, the Taxation Department, KAAC has canceled the trading license of Haque.