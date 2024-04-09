Flying squad officer killed

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 8: An official of the flying squad was killed, and three other squad members were injured in a tragic road mishap on NH 37 at Samaguri.

According to sources, Jayanta Kro, an assistant engineer of Kathiatoli Development Block currently appointed as an officer of a flying squad team for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the district, lost his life in the accident near Hanhchora Boraligaon village under Samaguri PS while on duty early on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when a TATA Maxximo car carrying the deceased and his team collided with a parked truck near Hanhchora Boraligaon village.

Jayanta Kro and his teammates, identified as Dipankar Das, Mojidul Islam, and a camera person, were promptly rescued by local Samaguri police and transported to a Nagaon-based local hospital in critical condition. Sadly, Jayanta Kro was declared brought dead by the on-duty doctor.

Notably, the driver and helper of the parked truck fled the scene soon after the incident.