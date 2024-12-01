Former AASU leader Duldul Borkataky passes away

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 30: Duldul Borkataky, former assistant general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and a prominent social worker, passed away at the age of 47.

He passed away on Friday evening at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after a brief illness.

Borkataky, hailing from Pabhoi in Biswanath Chariali, was a popular leader in his community and played a significant role in various socio-cultural organisations. He later joined the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and contested the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly elections from the Biswanath constituency.