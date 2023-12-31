18 C
Former Assam DGP Deepak Narayan Dutta passes away, Assam Police decide not to celebrate new year

Guwahati, Dec 31: The Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, GP Singh, and Assam Police mourn the passing of former DGP of Assam, Deepak Narayan Dutta (retd.), who died on December 31, 2023, at 01:00 hrs in Hyderabad.

Assam Police extends its deepest condolences to his wife, children, and grieving family members. Born on December 2, 1946, DN Dutta was a respected IPS officer of the 1971 Batch of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He served as the Director General of Police for Assam from 2005 until his retirement on December 31, 2006.

Post-retirement, he served on the State Police Accountability Commission and as the State Chief Information Commissioner. He was honoured with the Governor’s Gold Medal in 1991 for meritorious service. Beyond his professional achievements, Dutta was a professor, classical musician, and a compassionate person.

Despite losing his voice box to throat cancer in 1997, Dutta remained dedicated to his duties. He was known for his gentle approach, prioritization of family values, and will be remembered as a Guardian to the Assam Police family.

His remains will be flown from Hyderabad on January 1, 2024, and will reach Assam Police headquarters at 2 PM for last respects. The cremation will take place at 3:30 PM at Nabagraha Crematorium. All Assam Police Units and Organisations will fly their flags at half-mast in respect to the departed soul.

