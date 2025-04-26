Former BTCLA deputy speaker Nerswn Boro Joins UPPL

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 25 – In a significant political development ahead of the elections, former Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) and senior BPF leader, Nerswn Boro, officially joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) during a brief induction ceremony held in Rangia on Thursday evening.

Boro, who was elected to the BTC Legislative Assembly in 2015, had held the position of Deputy Speaker during the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) government in the Bodoland Territorial Council. Until recently, he served as the President of the Bhergaon Block Committee of BPF, a post he relinquished along with the primary membership of the party just days ago.

The joining ceremony was graced by Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and UPPL President Pramod Boro, along with several senior party leaders. Nerswn Boro was warmly welcomed and felicitated with the traditional Aronai and UPPL party muffler, marking his official induction into the ruling party.

Welcoming the former Deputy Speaker, CEM Pramod Boro expressed joy over Boro’s decision, terming it a reflection of growing public support for UPPL. “This is a positive sign of UPPL’s increasing connect with the grassroots. People from all communities are joining the party due to its commitment to development, welfare, and inclusive governance,” said the CEM.

He added, “Shri Nerswn Boro’s entry will further strengthen the UPPL’s organizational base and leadership in Bhergaon and surrounding areas. We are dedicated to working for the all-round development of the people across the Bodoland region, and leaders like Boro add strength to our mission.”

Boro’s switch is being seen as a strategic gain for UPPL, enhancing its foothold in the Udalguri district, and is expected to have a ripple effect in the upcoming political landscape of the Bodoland Territorial Region.