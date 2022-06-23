27 C
Thursday, June 23, 2022
India Ready to Provide All Possible Relief Material to Afghanistan: Modi

Updated:
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, June 22 (PTI): Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and devastation caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest.

India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said.

“Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives,” he said in a tweet.

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early on Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country’s deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

“India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest,” Modi said.

