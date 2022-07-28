Former Minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey Passes Away

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 27: People from all walks of life in Hojai mourned the death of their beloved leader Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey. Notably, former minister during Congress regime, three times MLA from Hojai LAC, one time from Lumding LAC and noted social activist Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey (85) breathed his last while undergoing treatment at GMCH in Guwahati on Tuesday night. His body was brought here in Hojai on Wednesday morning, where hundreds of his well-wishers and followers were waiting to see him for the last time thereby to bid adieu for forever, followed by a tribute rally taken out from his residence in Gobindapally which traversed through major thoroughfares of the town. Dr Dey was the fire brand leader, candid, soft spoken, friendly and masses leader who always thought of the downtrodden first. In the year 2021, he formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party and remained politically active till the last months of his demise. He was associated with many social organisations too. To pay him rich tributes, people kept their establishments closed in Hojai. Condolences messages were poured in from all around the state.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader, former Minister and MLA of Hojai Dr Ardhendu Dey. In his long political career, he contributed immensely towards public welfare.”

“My condolences to the bereaved and prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti!” he added.

MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, former MLA Shiladitya Dev, DC Anupam Choudhury, Assam Nagarik Manch general secretary Bijoy Chakraborty, AIUDF Supremo Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, Prof Amalendu Chakrabarty, vice chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University and many other organisations paid him homage and condoled his death and prayed almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul. They all said that Dr Dey’s contribution will always be remembered, he has contributed immensely in the development of Hojai.

His last rites were performed at Shantiban in Hojai. He has left behind his son and a host of relatives.