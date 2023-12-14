Former minister files FIR against news portal

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 13: On Tuesday night, former cabinet minister Prabin Hazarika lodged an FIR at Sootea Police Station against the Time Plus 24 news portal. The portal had erroneously broadcasted news of the demise of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, accompanied by a photograph of former minister Prabin Hazarika. Dr Hazarika’s actual brother, Prabin Hazarika, had passed away in England on Monday. The misleading news caused chaos in Sootea-Biswanath. Prabin Hazarika, upon learning of the rumor, took legal action by filing an FIR at Sootea Police Station. In a statement to the media, the ex-minister expressed his intention to pursue further legal action against the news portal for the false reporting.

