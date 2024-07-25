27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

Former ULFA Unity Forum to convene biennial meet 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

STRAP: Two-day event to feature cultural ceremonies, policy discussions & support for local farmers

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

HOWRAGHAT, July 24: The former United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) Unity Forum, Karbi Anglong District Committee is set to hold its biennial gathering on July 27-28, 2024. The event will take place at Bakaliaghat Higher Secondary School in Howraghat.

The two-day program features a variety of activities, including a flag-raising ceremony, martyrs’ tarpan, inaugurating a camp, and convening delegate meetings. The agenda also includes an evening lamp-lighting ritual, an open forum on the second day, and the distribution of farming supplies and other goods to local agriculturists.

Several prominent figures are expected to participate, such as former ULFA Unity Forum advisor Anup Chetia, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ranghang. Other notable attendees include human rights advocate Lachit Bardoloi, as well as local MLA Bidyasing Ingleng and Howraghat MLA Darsing Ranghang. Representatives from various ethnic organisations within the district will also be present.

9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SANKALP, DHEW conducts awareness & enrollment campaign at Raha

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina