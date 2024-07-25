Former ULFA Unity Forum to convene biennial meet 

STRAP: Two-day event to feature cultural ceremonies, policy discussions & support for local farmers

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

HOWRAGHAT, July 24: The former United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) Unity Forum, Karbi Anglong District Committee is set to hold its biennial gathering on July 27-28, 2024. The event will take place at Bakaliaghat Higher Secondary School in Howraghat.

The two-day program features a variety of activities, including a flag-raising ceremony, martyrs’ tarpan, inaugurating a camp, and convening delegate meetings. The agenda also includes an evening lamp-lighting ritual, an open forum on the second day, and the distribution of farming supplies and other goods to local agriculturists.

Several prominent figures are expected to participate, such as former ULFA Unity Forum advisor Anup Chetia, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ranghang. Other notable attendees include human rights advocate Lachit Bardoloi, as well as local MLA Bidyasing Ingleng and Howraghat MLA Darsing Ranghang. Representatives from various ethnic organisations within the district will also be present.