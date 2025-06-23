Techi Kaso urges unity and religious harmony at groundbreaking ceremony of Nazareth Baptist Church

HT Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN, June 22: Itanagar Capital Complex MLA and Advisor to the Minister of Urban Affairs, Techi Kaso, on Sunday called for mutual respect and religious harmony during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new church building of Nazareth Baptist Church at Lekhi.

According to an official statement, the event marked the unveiling of the foundation stone and the commencement of construction work for the upcoming church, with active participation from community members, church leaders, and Christian believers.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Kaso emphasised the importance of respecting all religions to foster communal harmony and social cohesion.

“Do not discriminate against other religions. If we respect others, others will respect us. Every action has a reaction—if we act with dignity and dedication, it will bring respect in return,” he said.

Highlighting the values of service, brotherhood, and humanity, Kaso stated that religion is not just about reading scriptures like the Gita, Quran, or Bible, but also about practicing good deeds and serving others.

“True belief in God is reflected in how we live our lives—by helping the needy, promoting peace, and working for the welfare of society,” he added.

Kaso also stressed the need for proper infrastructure in places of worship, suggesting that churches, temples, mosques, and other religious sites should be well-designed and equipped with necessary facilities like parking, cleanliness, and accessible amenities for the comfort of devotees.

The MLA encouraged all citizens, regardless of faith, to work toward building a society rooted in unity, integrity, and all-round development.

“Let us strive together for communal harmony and human dignity,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by senior church leaders from the Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC), including General Secretary Rev Tagang Gelo, NBCC Assistant General Secretary (Mission) Rev T J Kino, and NBCC Mission Board Chairman Maze Piel.

They addressed the gathering and shared words of inspiration and prayer.

The event marked a significant step for the Christian community in Lekhi, symbolising both spiritual growth and social unity, and was widely appreciated for promoting the values of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.