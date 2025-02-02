16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 2, 2025
type here...

Four women assaulted in Margherita

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 1: Four women from a family were brutally attacked with sharp iron rods, bamboo and wooden sticks and kicked by three men recently at Bargolai Bazaar under Margherita police station in Tinsukia.

- Advertisement -

Raja Ram Sah, the husband of one of the victims alleged that his wife Renu Devi was drying clothes outside, when their neighbours Aftab Alam (Barka), Zulfiqar Alam (Nanki), and Azaad Alam (Mangru) attacked his wife minor altercation. 

Related Posts:

His three daughters, Neha Kumari Sah, Sandhya Kumari Sah and Kareena Kumari Sah were also assaulted severely during the incident.

The victims were initially taken to Margherita Civil Hospital for treatment but later referred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for better medical care.

Despite lodging an FIR with Margherita police station on the day of the incident, no arrests have been made yet. 

- Advertisement -

Sah urged the Margherita police and Margherita co-district commissioner, to take strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Kailash Kumar Gupta, president of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad Central Committee, has urged Margherita police and co-district commissioner to immediately arrest the three attackers and to take strict legal action against them. 

The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

New urea plant announcement in Namrup hailed

The Hills Times -
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday 8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur