Four women assaulted in Margherita

MARGHERITA, Feb 1: Four women from a family were brutally attacked with sharp iron rods, bamboo and wooden sticks and kicked by three men recently at Bargolai Bazaar under Margherita police station in Tinsukia.

Raja Ram Sah, the husband of one of the victims alleged that his wife Renu Devi was drying clothes outside, when their neighbours Aftab Alam (Barka), Zulfiqar Alam (Nanki), and Azaad Alam (Mangru) attacked his wife minor altercation.

His three daughters, Neha Kumari Sah, Sandhya Kumari Sah and Kareena Kumari Sah were also assaulted severely during the incident.

The victims were initially taken to Margherita Civil Hospital for treatment but later referred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for better medical care.

Despite lodging an FIR with Margherita police station on the day of the incident, no arrests have been made yet.

Sah urged the Margherita police and Margherita co-district commissioner, to take strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Kailash Kumar Gupta, president of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad Central Committee, has urged Margherita police and co-district commissioner to immediately arrest the three attackers and to take strict legal action against them.