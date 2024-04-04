Gang involved in several cases of kidnapping, robbery arrested in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 4: In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Police has arrested a gang of five criminals involved in various crimes including kidnapping and day-light robbery in the city, reports said on Thursday.

The arrest comes after authorities took swift action to address the reported instances of kidnapping and robbery near the Jalukbari rotary area in Guwahati. Reportedly, passengers who wait for public transport near Jalukbari rotary were kidnapped recently by criminals offering lifts in private vehicles and subsequently robbing of valuable items from such passengers either by making the passengers unconscious with the help of some sedatives or by use of threat and force.

In this connection, Jalukbari PS Case No. 686/23 u/s 120B/365/304A/34 IPC, Jalukbari PS Case No. 734/23 u/s 120B/328/392/506 IPC and Jalukbari PS Case No. 25/24 u/s 120B/328/379/420/406 IPC. cases were registered and investigated. The arrest of the criminals involved is a positive step toward ensuring the safety and security of the public in the area.

During the investigation, the Police team from Guwahati (West) Police District was able to bust the gang criminals involved in the crime. The arrested individuals have been identified as Majnur Ali, Rahim Ali, Amir Hamza, Tafazul Ali and Lutfur Rahman, the police said. Modus Operandi of the Crime According to the police, the passengers waiting for public buses, travellers over the Jalukbari flyover were usually targeted by this gang.

The gang members offer lift to the victims on the pretext of going towards the same destination. After traveling for some time, the victims are offered tea from a roadside tea stall which is infused with anti-depressants/sleeping pills. Once the victims become unconscious, their valuable belongings are looted.

Even the details like ATM Pin, Google Pay details etc. are also extracted forcefully from the victims. Further, once the robbery is committed, the passengers are thrown off from the vehicle on the roadside. In one such instance (Ref. Jalukbari PS Case No. 686/23 u/s 120B/365/304A/34 IPC) the victim Late Asmot Ali lost his life as he was dropped on the NH in Baihata Chariali area and an unknown vehicle knocked him dead subsequently. How were the cases cracked? Based on technical analysis such as CCTV footages, phone mumber based analysis, analysis of digital payment, etc., the Police were able to zero in on one of the suspects involved in the crime.

The suspect identified was picked up for interrogation. The sustained interrogation of the suspect led to the identification and apprehension of all the accused involved in such crime. Based on interrogation of the arrested accused, the vehicles used for the commission of the crime have also been recovered and seized in connection with the above cases.