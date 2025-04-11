Gauhati HC Issues Notices in Defamation Case Against Advocate General

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 11: The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to all involved parties in a prominent defamation case against Assam’s Advocate General, Devajit Lon Saikia. The matter, which has drawn considerable attention within legal and political spheres, is scheduled for its next hearing on May 13.

As part of the court’s directives, a private television channel has also been ordered to delete all video content related to the case to prevent any undue influence or the spread of potentially defamatory material.

In addition to the defamation case, contempt of court proceedings have been initiated against senior advocate Kamal Nayan Choudhury, along with fellow legal professionals Anil Kumar Bhattacharya and Pallavi Talukdar. These actions stem from petitions filed by the Advocate General himself, highlighting internal tensions within the state’s legal community.

On April 8, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court directed that cases involving Advocate General Saikia should not be listed before the bench of Justice Suman Shyam. While the order did not specify a reason, it is believed to be connected to the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed relocation of the High Court to the Rangmahal area in North Guwahati.

The proposal to shift the court premises has sparked sharp criticism, particularly from the Gauhati Bar Association. Led by its president Kamal Nayan Choudhury, the association has voiced strong opposition to the plan, labeling it a unilateral decision that should have been deliberated by a full bench of the court.

