28.1 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 11, 2025
type here...

Gauhati HC Issues Notices in Defamation Case Against Advocate General

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 11: The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to all involved parties in a prominent defamation case against Assam’s Advocate General, Devajit Lon Saikia. The matter, which has drawn considerable attention within legal and political spheres, is scheduled for its next hearing on May 13.

- Advertisement -

As part of the court’s directives, a private television channel has also been ordered to delete all video content related to the case to prevent any undue influence or the spread of potentially defamatory material.

Related Posts:

In addition to the defamation case, contempt of court proceedings have been initiated against senior advocate Kamal Nayan Choudhury, along with fellow legal professionals Anil Kumar Bhattacharya and Pallavi Talukdar. These actions stem from petitions filed by the Advocate General himself, highlighting internal tensions within the state’s legal community.

On April 8, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court directed that cases involving Advocate General Saikia should not be listed before the bench of Justice Suman Shyam. While the order did not specify a reason, it is believed to be connected to the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed relocation of the High Court to the Rangmahal area in North Guwahati.

The proposal to shift the court premises has sparked sharp criticism, particularly from the Gauhati Bar Association. Led by its president Kamal Nayan Choudhury, the association has voiced strong opposition to the plan, labeling it a unilateral decision that should have been deliberated by a full bench of the court.

- Advertisement -
View all stories
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Places to Visit North east India in April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Allegations Against IRBN Jawaan Spark Outrage in Assam’s Baksa District

The Hills Times -
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway 10 Places to Visit North east India in April