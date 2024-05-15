31 C
Gauhati University invites Diganta Biswa Sarma for a lecture series on ‘India and Her Profound Knowledge

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 15: Gauhati University has extended an invitation to Dr. Diganta Biswa Sarma for delivering a series of one hundred online lectures titled ‘India and Her Profound Knowledge, Deeper Vision and Wisdom in the Light of the Teachings and Insights of Sri Aurobindo’.

This forms part of a year-long lecture series. Prior to this, Dr. Sarma has already conducted 400 lectures on ‘Indian Culture and Gita through the lens of Sri Aurobindo’ online, from December 2020 to June 2023. Two of these lectures were organised by the Centre for Studies in Human Development (CSHD), Assam University, Silchar, while the rest were organised by the Centre for Indian Knowledge System, IIT Guwahati.

Currently, Dr. Sarma is engaged in another year-long lecture series of 100 lectures on ‘Psychological Health & Perfection of Personality in the Light of the Teachings of Sri Aurobindo & the Mother’, organised by the Capacity Building Centre, Cotton University, Guwahati. Out of the hundred lectures, 59 have already been delivered by Dr. Sarma.

