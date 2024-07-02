Gaurav Gogoi meets Civil Aviation minister, urges direct air route linking Jorhat and Delhi

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 2: Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a three-time Member of Parliament from Assam, shared his concerns on micro-blogging site platform X about the absence of direct flights between Jorhat and Delhi.

“Air connectivity is a challenge for Jorhat. The absence of direct flights to Delhi results in a lot of inconvenience to people. Moreover, the cost of air travel has shot up due to the limited availability of flights,” Gogoi wrote.

Air connectivity is a challenge for Jorhat. The absence of direct flights to Delhi result in a lot of inconvenience to people. Moreover, the cost of air travel has shot up due to the limited availability of flights. I met Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @RamMNK in New… pic.twitter.com/10aQTeSn4P — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 1, 2024

Gogoi had a meeting with the Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, in New Delhi. He briefed the minister on the ongoing issues affecting the residents of Jorhat and requested the resumption of the direct daily flight service between Jorhat and Delhi.

- Advertisement -

Gogoi urged him to resume the direct daily flight service between Jorhat and Delhi.

The Deputy Congress leader has expressed optimism that the minister will promptly address the concerns of the people and enhance connectivity in the area.

“I met Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi and appraised him of the situation today. I appealed to him to restart the direct daily flight between Jorhat and Delhi. I am positive that he will take prompt action to resolve the woes of citizens and improve connectivity in the region,” Gogoi added.