Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Resignation From Congress ‘Wrong’, Says NPCC Chief K Therie

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 28: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie dubbed the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress party as ‘wrong’.

In a release on Sunday, Therie said dumping the Congress workers across the nation, who were looking at his leadership to contribute in this difficult time, does not go down well. “It hurts,” he added.

The NPCC chief said Azad had all the platforms to ventilate what he feels for the party and the nation. Stating that he did so in what the media calls G-23, Therie said things were moving towards correction in line with what they advised.

Therie said the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur deliberated on almost all the issues with party election in process. “If he was interested, he could have filed nomination for any post to serve the INC. He has nurtured the Congress party for over 40 years,” Therie said.

He also felt that resigning at the age of over 70, after enjoying the benefits of the INC for over 40 years, is too perhaps late to be reborn. Therie said Azad would have lost nothing by orchestrating what he considered was good for the nation within the party and still would have remained one of the tallest leaders in the Congress.

According to Therie, the nation needs a change, particularly the Muslims and the Christians need to protect themselves from being barred from voting.

Noting that the Muslims and the Christians hardly have representation in the Union cabinet, he said in most of the national government agencies, they are not well represented to protect social discriminations and attack on personal laws.

“No interest is higher than that of the community and nation,” Therie said.