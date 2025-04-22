Goat thief dies in mob attack in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 21: A suspected goat thief lost his life in a mob attack while attempting to steal goats in Dibrugarh on Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am at Hatigarh Bokpara Division of Bokul Tea Estate in Dibrugarh.

”In the early hours, two suspected goat thieves arrived on a scooter and were caught red-handed by local residents. The enraged crowd allegedly assaulted the duo and set their scooter on fire,” said a police official.

One of the alleged thieves died on the spot due to the severe assault, while the other, critically injured, was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

The identity of the deceased accused is yet to be established by the authorities.

The surviving individual has been identified as Jyotirmoy Hazarika of Boiragimoth. His remains in a critical condition at AMCH.

Following the incident, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy, and other administrative officials visited the site and are continuing the investigation.

In view of the tense situation, police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

“Two people were attack suspecting goat thieves. One of them died due to attack. The identification of the deceased is not done yet. Nobody can take law into their hand. We will take strong action against the person those who were involved in this incident,” said Dibrugarh superintendent of police Rakesh Reddy.

