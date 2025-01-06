Golaghat Police seize suspected rhino horn; 4 detained

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Jan 6: In a decisive move against wildlife crime, the Golaghat Police conducted a successful operation in the Kalyanpur area under the jurisdiction of Merapani Police Station, the police officials informed on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police seized a suspected rhino horn weighing 1.341 kg.
Subsequently, four suspects have been detained in connection with the illegal possession of the horn.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, “Acting on a tip off, Golaghat Police conducted a raid at Kalyanpur under Merapani PS and seized one suspected Rhino Horn weighing 1.341 kg & detained 4 suspects. Legal action initiated.”
In another operation under Merapani PS, the police targeted drug trafficking activities, apprehending a suspected peddler.
The operation led to the seizure of 2 grams of heroin, Rs 13,600 in cash, and a motorcycle used in the illicit trade.
The accused has been taken into custody, and legal action is underway.
“Golaghat Police conducted an operation against drugs under Merapani PS & detained 01 peddler. Seized 2 grams Heroin alongwith ₹13,600 cash & a bike. Legal action initiated”, the Golaghat Police added.