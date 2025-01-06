Golaghat Police seize suspected rhino horn; 4 detained

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: In a decisive move against wildlife crime, the Golaghat Police conducted a successful operation in the Kalyanpur area under the jurisdiction of Merapani Police Station, the police officials informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized a suspected rhino horn weighing 1.341 kg.

Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year View all stories

Subsequently, four suspects have been detained in connection with the illegal possession of the horn.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Golaghat Police stated, “Acting on a tip off, Golaghat Police conducted a raid at Kalyanpur under Merapani PS and seized one suspected Rhino Horn weighing 1.341 kg & detained 4 suspects. Legal action initiated.”

Acting on a tip off, Golaghat Police conducted a raid at Kalyanpur under Merapani PS and seized one suspected Rhino Horn weighing 1.341 kg & detained 4 suspects. Legal action initiated.@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice@gpsinghips @d_mukherjee_IPS pic.twitter.com/AJN8eImloT — Golaghat Police (@GolaghatPolice) January 5, 2025

In another operation under Merapani PS, the police targeted drug trafficking activities, apprehending a suspected peddler.

- Advertisement -

The operation led to the seizure of 2 grams of heroin, Rs 13,600 in cash, and a motorcycle used in the illicit trade.

The accused has been taken into custody, and legal action is underway.

“Golaghat Police conducted an operation against drugs under Merapani PS & detained 01 peddler. Seized 2 grams Heroin alongwith ₹13,600 cash & a bike. Legal action initiated”, the Golaghat Police added.