Golden jubilee testament of Zeliangrang Heraka’s illustrious history: Assam Governor

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 7: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the golden jubilee celebrations of the North East Zeliangrang Heraka Association are testimony of the organisation’s illustrious history.

Kataria said this while attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the Zeliangrang Heraka Association at Haflong Lodiram village in the Dima Hasao district on Tuesday. The three-day extravaganza that began on February 5 concluded on Wednesday.

Upon reaching Lodiram village in Haflong, The Governor paid rich tributes to freedom fighters Rani Maa Gaideliu and Haipu Jadunang. Debolal Gorlosa, chief executive member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Dinesh Tiwari, organizing secretary for the North Eastern Region of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Padmashree Ramkuangbe Jami, Dima Hasao district commissioner Simanta Kumar Das and superintendent of police Mayank Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion,Gulab Chand Kataria shed light on the Heraka movement led by freedom fighter Haipu Jadunang against British rule.

“The British government arrested and executed Haipu Jadunang in 1931 in an attempt to suppress the Heraka movement. However, Rani Maa Gaideliu continued the Heraka movement’s legacy, eventually founding the Zeliangrong Heraka Organization in 1974. Governor Kataria emphasized that the golden jubilee of this organization serves as a testament to its illustrious history and contributions to the region,” said Kataria