Governor distributes award of excellence to meritorious students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 10: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria presented the Assam Governor’s Award for

Excellence to meritorious students for the year 2023 during a ceremony held at Gauhati Commerce

College. The awards were given to students who achieved outstanding academic performance in various

fields.

The recipients of the Assam Governor’s Award for Excellence included Krishna Maheshwari, who

secured First Class First position in B.Com 2023, Ishika Mahanta, who achieved First Class First Position

in BBA 2022, Krishnakshi Chakravarty, who secured First Class Fifth in M.Com 2022, Aditya Sahu, First

rank in MBA 2022, and Noureen Rahman, First rank in MBA 2023.

During the event, Governor Kataria congratulated the students and expressed his deep appreciation for

the teachers who played a crucial role in their success. He thanked the teachers who have served the

institution since its inception.

Governor Kataria highlighted the importance of recognizing and rewarding academic excellence, noting

that it not only provides financial support but also encourages and inspires students to excel in their

studies. He praised the efforts of the former Governor of Assam, Shri Jagdish Mukhi, for initiating these

annual awards for meritorious students.

The Governor also emphasized the positive trend of female students achieving academic success and

participating in various fields, including scientific endeavors like Chandrayaan-3. He noted that in

universities, the enrollment of female students often surpasses that of male students.

Governor Kataria acknowledged the significant role of teachers in nurturing talent and guiding students

towards success. He encouraged teachers to identify and mentor students to contribute to the

development of the nation and help India become a global leader.

During the event, Governor Kataria announced that Raj Bhavan, Assam, would present medals to the

first, second, and third position holders in all state, central, and private universities in the state. This

initiative aims to recognize and reward academic excellence across various educational institutions.

The Assam Governor’s Award for Excellence was instituted by former Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi to

honor exceptional students and encourage higher education. A grant of Rs. 10,00,000 (ten lakh) from

the Governor’s discretionary fund was allocated for this purpose, with the annual interest used to

provide Gold Medals to meritorious undergraduate and postgraduate students. The award aims to

inspire students to strive for excellence in their educational pursuits.