Governor Kataria emphasises forest department’s role in state’s GDP growth

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 27: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria chaired a meeting with the Environment and Forest Department at Raj Bhavan’s conference hall, where he reviewed the department’s activities. Ravi Sankar Prasad, additional chief secretary of the Environment and Forest Department, presented a comprehensive report on the department’s initiatives and schemes.

During the meeting, various conservation efforts, including those for floral and faunal populations, were discussed. The Governor expressed satisfaction with the decline in rhino poaching incidents and emphasized the need to maintain and increase the green cover in the state. He highlighted that 36% of the state’s total area is covered with forests and urged the department to work towards contributing to the state’s GDP growth.

Governor Kataria stressed the importance of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries becoming attractive destinations for wildlife enthusiasts, researchers, academics, and tourists worldwide. He suggested developing the roads leading to these locations and involving locals in promoting wildlife tourism.

To foster the growth of the bamboo-based industry, the Governor encouraged measures to support bamboo-based entrepreneurs and create markets for Assam Furniture. He also urged the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA) to take stringent measures to address biomedical and municipal waste disposal to safeguard public health and the environment.

Senior officials from the Environment and Forest Department, as well as Raj Bhavan, were present at the meeting.