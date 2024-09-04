Govt to build heritage monument at historic Sootea Police Station: Himanta Biswa Sarma

25 C
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 3: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a four-day tour of five districts in the state, visited Sootea Police Station in Biswanath district on Tuesday and paid rich tributes to the brave martyrs who hoisted the national flag in 1942.

It may be noted that Sootea made significant contributions to the freedom movement of the country. In response to a resolution to hoist the national flag at every police station across the nation on 20 September, the people of Sootea and its adjoining areas mobilised themselves in response to the call of the nation. Under the leadership of the late Biman Chandra Bora, they hoisted the national flag at Sootea Police Station on August 20, 1942.

Chief minister Sarma remembered and paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Assam who took part in the Quit India Movement. He said, “Sootea Police Station is a site of immense importance, and it inspires us with its rich history during the freedom movement. The police station holds a special place in the heart of every patriot as it was the first government building where the Tricolour was hoisted.” He also noted that the people of Sootea have been observing the historic August 20 as Sootea Day. From now onwards, August 20 will be observed and celebrated as Sootea Day with the government’s patronage, where the people of Sootea will also render adequate support in the celebration of the day.

He announced that the government will construct a heritage monument at the historic site of Sootea Police Station, with an allocation of Rs 5 crore for the project. This monument will promote the rich heritage of Sootea Police Station and its surrounding areas. Moreover, the state government will provide additional funds for this purpose. A blueprint will be prepared, encompassing a garden and statues of the leaders who played an active role in hoisting the national flag as part of the heritage monument.

The event was attended by Tezpur HPC MP Ranjit Dutta, Kalyan Chakrabarty (chief secretary, Cultural Department), Munna Gupta (ADGP CID), MLA Padma Hazarika, and district commissioners and SPs of Sonitpur and Biswanath besides other dignitaries. Following the program, the chief minister had lunch with party workers and emphasised strengthening grassroots organisational efforts.

The chief minister also inaugurated the new 200-bed Biswanath District Hospital on Tuesday. During his visit, he also inspected the construction progress of the Biswanath Medical College, announcing its expected opening in November 2025. CM Sarma assured that the shortage of doctors will soon be addressed.

In a separate media address, CM Sarma urged the public to be cautious of online fraud related to YBY and DB schemes and assured that the government would take stringent action against perpetrators.

It may be noted that as part of his four-day tour of five districts, the chief minister is visiting Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. During his visit to these five districts, the chief minister, besides seeking blessings from Sri Sri Madhavdev and Sri Sri Aniruddhadev, will chair the Assam Cabinet meeting in Lakhimpur. He will also dedicate the new Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh and inaugurate a slew of new projects.

