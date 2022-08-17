Govt To Spend Rs 10,000 Cr To Improve School Infrastructures

CM Sarma also assures of ‘Universal Health Coverage’ for all

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government will pay out rupees ten thousand crore to improve infrastructures of at least four thousand high schools as well as higher secondary schools located in different parts of the state. Dr Sarma announced this ambitious educational welfare scheme while addressing the 76th Independence Day celebrations organised at the Khanapara playground, here on Monday.

Chief minister Sarma also made a series of announcements while addressing the central function of the occasion, which was being organised befitting the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Monday. As part of the fresh public announcement, he assured the residents of providing ‘Universal Health Coverage’. He stressed that the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Card will be provided to the state’s 85 percent rural and 75 percent urban residents having below poverty line and ration cards.

The Independence Day announcement also included withdrawing of cases related to minor allegations. He said, “By withdrawing the minor cases registered till the midnight of August 14, 2022, at least one lakh cases pending in the courts will be resolved.” He further said that the flood affected residents of the state will be provided government aid on or before August 20, next. Dr Sarma also highlighted formulating a law to protect and preserve the wetlands of the state. “Families residing in the grazing lands for more than two generations will be provided land pattas by the government. Also, the government has decided to abolish the classification of eksonia lands, instead the families residing in such categories will be provided myadi pattas,” he said.

Speaking in length on the occasion, the chief minister also urged various insurgent groups of the state to abandon arms and join the mainstream.

Categorically addressing the government employees, CM Sarma stressed that the offsprings should take care of their respective parents. “To encourage such efforts, government employees will be provided three-day leave in the month of January to let them look after their parents,” he said.

Stating that every individual has a noble responsibility to maintain a healthy environment, he said that in order to roll out this belief in reality, particularly at the time of celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the residents of the state should readily come out and extend hands in planting and nurturing trees.

He further said that one should also be instrumental in transforming a village. Every individual should visit his ancestral village once in a year and extend public services. By observing ‘village diwas’, a particular village should be transformed into a centre of development, Dr Sarma said adding, “Households, categorically having domestic helpers, should ensure dignity and respect and should also facilitate education for the maids. Appropriate laws will be framed to book the offenders whoever found cruel upon the domestic helpers. The contemporary society should entirely abolish social evils like ‘untouchable’.”