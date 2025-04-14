Gunfire Shatters Peace in Rangapara Tea Estate, Leaves One Dead

The unexpected violence occurred near the Joy Guru Temple, a place typically associated with peace and spirituality, leaving the entire settlement in shock.

GUWAHATI, APR 14: The calm and peaceful atmosphere of Assam’s Rangapara Colony Tea Estate was shattered late Thursday night when gunshots rang out, waking residents from their sleep and plunging the community into fear and grief.

The victim of the tragic shooting was a young man named David Changa, a resident of the Hospital Line area within the estate. Initial reports suggest that the incident took place around 12:30 a.m., when an unidentified assailant approached Changa and opened fire before fleeing into the darkness. The abrupt and brutal nature of the attack has left residents struggling to understand what led to such a senseless act of violence.

A woman living near the scene of the incident recounted hearing the piercing sound of gunfire cutting through the stillness of the night. Her account, along with those of other witnesses, helped prompt a swift response from Rangapara Police, who arrived on the scene shortly after receiving emergency calls.

During their initial investigation, authorities recovered an empty cartridge believed to be from the firearm used in the attack. This piece of evidence may prove crucial in tracking down the weapon and identifying the perpetrator.

Police have since launched a thorough investigation into David Changa’s murder. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at a local facility to help gather further forensic evidence. Investigators are exploring all possible angles, including personal enmity, criminal motives, or any individuals who might have been involved.