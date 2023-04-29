26 C
Gunotsav 2023: Sivasagar tops list

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, April 27: Sivasagar district achieved the first position among the 31 districts in Assam in Gunotsav 2023 which was conducted by the government of Assam in three phases in January and February, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.
In Sivasagar district, 800 schools out of 1266 schools secured an ‘A+’ grade (71.88 pc), 288 schools got ‘A’ grade (25.88 pc), 20 schools received ‘B’ grade (1.80 pc), 3 schools got ‘C’ grade (0.27 pc) while 2 schools secured a poor ‘D’ grade (0.18 pc).
Charaideo district secured second position with an overall 53.25 pc. In the district, 395 schools secured an ‘A+’ grade, 287 schools got ‘A’ grade, 49 ‘B’ grade, 8 schools ‘C’ grade and 1 school got a ‘D’ grade.
Achieving the top position for a record fourth time, the inspector of schools, Sivasagar circle, Debajyoti Gogoi, expressed happiness and gave the credit to all the teachers and other stakeholders in the district education department for doing the necessary hard work.

